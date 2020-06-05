World Environment Day: India's green conundrum

The government is discussing a proposal to divert 98.59 hectares of the Dehing Patkai reserve forest in Assam (in picture) for a coal-mining project

In April and May, the Expert Appraisal Committee took up for evaluation about 145 projects, including the new Parliament House in Delhi. The projects were discussed through short 10-minute videoconferencing and without site visits

A tiger reserve in the Nallamala hills in Telangana may make way for uranium mining

