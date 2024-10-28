Beating burnout: Addressing emotional exhaustion at work

Daily increases in emotional exhaustion are influenced by a variety of factors. On the bright side, that means interventions can be designed to address them
Employee burnout has become a global concern. In a survey of over 1,000 respondents by Deloitte, 77 per cent said they had experienced burnout at their current job, while a whopping 91 per cent said unmanageable stress or frustration impacts the quality of their work. Even those passionate about their jobs are impacted, with 64 per cent saying they are frequently stressed at work.
When stress begins to accumulate, people can find themselves in a state of feeling emotionally worn out and drained. Work-related emotional exhaustion (EE) can be defined as ‘the experience of feeling emotionally over-extended and exhausted by one’s work.’
[This article has been reprinted, with permission, from Rotman Management, the magazine of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management]