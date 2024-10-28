Torque of the town: Meet the transformer man from Kadapa

In 1994, N Visweswara Reddy made a modest beginning by repairing transformers. Three decades later, his company Shirdi Sai Electricals has morphed into India's second-biggest transformer maker. Can the man from Kadapa now reap rich dividends with his audacious solar gambit?
August 2018. It was a rude and unexpected jolt, but what hurt N Visweswara Reddy the most was his assessment of the setback. “It was an unfair jolt,” recalls the mechanical engineer, alluding to a rating downgrade of Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL) by Crisil in August 2018. The downgrade, the rating agency underlined in its report, reflected the pressure on SSEL's financial risk profile, particularly liquidity due to an unprecedented stretch in receivables, ongoing capital expenditure, inadequate bank guarantee limits, and geographical concentration of revenue—around 70 percent came from discoms (distribution companies) of Andhra Pradesh. Though there were enough red flags for a downgrade, it disconcerted the first-generation entrepreneur. “We closed FY18 with over Rs1,000 crore in operating revenue and a decent PAT [profit after tax],” recounts Reddy. “Still a downgrade…I was shocked beyond words.” For a moment, he felt that somebody had taken the sheen of his gruelling journey.