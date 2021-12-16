Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO, Va Tech WABAG

Image: Balaji Gangadhara for Forbes India



On the outskirts of Chennai, in the village of Nemmeli, the outline of a vast desalination project has been functioning smoothly since 2013. At 100 million litres a day, it serves a critical need in supplying the water needs of a rain-starved region. It’s an important poster boy for desalination technologies that are likely to become more prominent in the years to come.



Desalination is just one area where Va Tech WABAG is making its presence felt. It also treats wastewater for both municipalities and industrial customers, and has recently become a player in the Namami Gange project—the National Mission for the Clean Ganga. In addition, it has operations that span countries as diverse as Switzerland, Malaysia, Bahrain, Tunisia and Russia.





Management takes control

Political economy of water

Challenges and valuation