Pizza, Kapda & Makaan : How Domino's is Making a Play for Bharat

Over the last two years, Domino's has been making a concerted bid to go deeper into the hinterland. With the next growth phase slated to come from tier III, IV, and beyond, can Bharat's hunger pangs deliver results for India's biggest QSR player, which recently rolled out its 2,000th outlet in Delhi-NCR?
Manish Kumar Sharan shares a slice of life story. “There are only two reasons why people buy Nikey,” reckons the 50-year-old businessman who runs a pharma store in Dehri-on-Sone, a small town on the banks of Sone river in Bihar. One buys a knockoff, he explains, if one can’t pay for an original brand. “If you don’t have money to buy Nike, you will buy Nikey,” smiles the pharmacist, who used to whizz along some 140 km on his Pulsar bike to buy branded products for his family, as well as satiate his pizza pangs in the state capital of Patna.