



Amay Gupta (name changed), a content moderation employee at social commerce platform Trell, was preparing for an appraisal call based on increased workload in March and positive feedback from his manager. “I was one of the better performers, my seniors always told me. Work was going great and it was the appraisal period, so I was expecting a call to discuss my prospects,” says the 26-year-old who had been with Trell for around 10 months.



Gupta did get a call, but not for what he expected. “On March 18, I was informed over a WhatsApp call that the company is suffering losses and I’m no longer required. They didn’t give me any prior intimation that this might happen and around the same time, they were hiring people in another department, so this came as an unpleasant surprise,” rues Gupta.





Why downsize when you’re growing?



The global factor

