



That memorable line from the poster of the sequel to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws—about a killer shark that runs amok on a beach community—may well sum up 2021 and how it’s winding down. If 2020 was Jaws, 2021 would be Jaws 2. After all, it was in 2020 that the Covid-19 virus unleashed its first round of devastation on India. Then came the even more destructive second wave in 2021. And just when you thought the shark had been tamed comes another variant that’s said to be more transmissible than its predecessor, albeit, less deadly. As we enter 2022, few know how this one’s to end.

Brian Carvalho



Editor, Forbes India



(This story appears in the 14 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)