Paramount Pictures filed a trademark application to take Mean Girls to Web3

After Viacom International, Paramount Pictures prepared to enter the virtual world to rejuvenate its fan base

The American film and television production company Paramount Pictures has filed two crypto-related trademarks for Mean Girls, a 2004 teen comedy film. According to the trademark filings, the company intends to expand the brand into 'crypto-collectibles.' It will include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well. The trademark was reportedly filed on September 7.

The trademark for Mean Girls covers 'downloadable multimedia files containing artwork relating to the field of entertainment authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable virtual goods, namely, crypto-collectibles and NFTs.'

Mean Girls is a teen comedy film. This 2004 American drama stars popular Hollywood stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert. Mark Waters directed the film. It was distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film's budget was $17 million. However, being a massive hit, it grossed more than $130 million at the box office. The popularity of this show led to October 3 of every year being celebrated as a national Mean Girls Day.

The trademark application from Paramount Pictures comes just one day after Viacom International filed a similar trademark application. Viacom aims to expand The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand into the virtual world with the trademark application. Both the trademarks for Mean Girls and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles further cover 'software as a service (SAAS), namely, software for transferring crypto-collectibles and application tokens; platform as a service (PAAS), namely, software for accessing crypto-collectibles and application tokens; providing online non-downloadable computer software for enabling the transfer of crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).'

Paramount Pictures is one of the major ventures by Paramount Global. On July 19 this year, Paramount Global released Nickelodeon digital collectibles in collaboration with the NFT platform RECUR. Earlier in March, Paramount Global and RECUR collaborated to launch Star Trek NFTs on paramount.xyz. It is a unified online portal where fans can buy, collect, and trade NFTs from all of Paramount's brands. These brands include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, CBS, Showtime Networks Inc., etc.

Paramount Pictures has still not revealed its plans for the NFT space. However, the recent trademark application demonstrates the company's commitment to embracing new technologies. With this move, the company will most likely be able to re-engage moviegoers and foster a sense of community among fans.

