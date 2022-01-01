Tencent shuts down NFT platform owing to Chinese government's regressive policies
Even though NFTs are not outlawed in China like cryptos are, the government has issued a fraud alert regarding the nascent industry
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Shutterstock
One of the two non fungible token (NFT) platforms operated by China's internet behemoth Tencent has reportedly been shut down due to dwindling sales, thanks to the country's regressive monetary policies.
On July 1, Tencent shut down one of its NFT platforms. The other NFT platform is also struggling to survive amidst the adverse market conditions and the Chinese government’s crackdown on the crypto industry. According to a local daily report, the winding-up process for the same started in May. The tech behemoth changed senior executives in charge of running the NFT platform during the final week of May, and by the first week of July, the digital collectible section had been entirely withdrawn from its Tencent News app.
Tencent's digital collectable platform's sales decline and eventual shutdown are primarily attributed to erroneous government regulations that prevent purchasers from reselling their NFTs in private transactions once purchased, making these NFTs less profitable. The absence of a secondary market eliminates any potential for generating money on these NFT collectibles.
Early this year, NFTs saw significant growth in China, where numerous tech giants, including Tencent and Alibaba, expressed interest and even launched their digital collectible platforms. However, gaining popularity, it also attracted the government's attention. The Chinese government has already cautioned investors to look for frauds involving these NFTs.
Weibo and WeChat, two of the biggest Chinese social media platforms, began deleting accounts connected to digital collectibles sites in March out of concern for a government crackdown. In June, Alibaba introduced an NFT platform but quickly took down all online references.
Although the Chinese government is well known for its anti-crypto stance and has openly forbidden all crypto transactions in the nation, NFTs are not subject to the same restrictions. Big corporations and digital behemoths continue to exercise care, nevertheless, out of concern for the Beijing government's stringent enforcement policies.
Chinese dealers have always managed to evade stern regulatory crackdowns, despite prohibiting crypto trading and mining and a warning against NFTs. For instance, China's share of Bitcoin (BTC) miners fell to zero from 60 percent after the country banned crypto mining last year.
Recent data, however, indicates that China has moved back up to the second position, indicating that miners managed to avoid the government's rigorous regulations despite the ban.
Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
Tencent shuts down NFT platform owing to Chinese government's regressive policiesRead More..
Mastercard Partners with Fasset to drive crypto adoption in IndonesiaRead More..
WEF introduces cyber resilience framework; index to increase organisational securityRead More..
NFT platform OpenSea lays off 20% of its staff citing crypto winterRead More..
BIS and IOSCO issue guidelines on stablecoin regulationsRead More..
China's central bank to expand the deployment of e-CNYRead More..
Survey reveals high penetration and adoption of crypto in Saudi ArabiaRead More..
UK court allows lawsuit to be delivered via NFTRead More..
South Africa to regulate crypto as a financial assetRead More..
US Treasury study finds CBDCs a plus for commercial bank stabilityRead More..
Crypto market stuck for now, but Bitcoin to make new all-time-highs within 24 months: Coinshares' CSORead More..
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns announces zero TDS on crypto SIP investmentsRead More..
Playboy set to launch Meta mansion in the SandboxRead More..
Global financial watchdog FSB proposes rules to regulate crypto in OctoberRead More..
GameStop launches NFT marketplaceRead More..
Tech giant of South Korea SK Telecom to launch crypto walletRead More..
Indian exchanges eye Web3 amid market dry spellRead More..
Ex-TikTok gaming head to launch blockchain games startup, Meta0Read More..
El Salvador's Bitcoin wallet Chivo receives $52M in remittances in 2022Read More..
Defi protocol closes down bond issuance platform after just one monthRead More..
Circle's USDC to topple Tether's USDT in the 2022 stablecoin raceRead More..
Crypto community eyeing three macro events to tip crypto scales in JulyRead More..
Bollywood A-lister backed Gari token's plunge sparks rug pull rumoursRead More..
NFT & Web3 gaming console to launch in 2024, Chinese firms to check ID for NFT buyingRead More..
VC firm Sequoia Capital China reportedly raises $9 billionRead More..
Meta signals closure of Novi wallet after a 10-month pilotRead More..
WonderFi closes acquisition of crypto trading platform CoinberryRead More..
Celsius pays down 143 mn in DAI loans since July 1Read More..
Ethereum gas fee falls to the lowest since 2020Read More..
DAppRadar and LayerZero launch chain-agnostic staking tokenRead More..
Lending platform Vauld suspends transactionsRead More..
Voyager Digital freezes trading and withdrawals, blames 3AC defaultRead More..
1% TDS on crypto transactions from this monthRead More..
EU agrees on MiCA regulations for crypto and stablecoinsRead More..
GTA 6 could introduce a crypto reward systemRead More..
Coinbase providing customer geolocation data to ICE: ReportRead More..
RBI ranks crypto near the bottom of systematic risks despite harsh criticismRead More..
Anchorage launches Ethereum staking for institutional investorsRead More..
EU officials reach agreement on AML authority for supervising crypto firmsRead More..
Microstrategy scoops up 480 bitcoins amidst market downturnRead More..
BlockFi receives money services licence in IowaRead More..
Crypto exchanges suffer since 2021, but RBI doesn't give upRead More..
Bit.com Plans to Double Workforce as Layoffs Mount in Crypto and Financial MarketsRead More..
The central African Republic launches crypto initiative post Bitcoin adoptionRead More..
Institutional crypto asset products register weekly outflow of $423 mlnRead More..
Bitpanda becomes next in line to announce layoffs amidst bear market bluesRead More..
Harmony to offer $1 mln bounty to the attacker to return fundsRead More..
China's BSN calls Bitcoin a Ponzi; stablecoins fine if regulatedRead More..
FTX exchange reportedly acquiring RobinhoodRead More..
Why higher adoption of blockchain is crucial to economic growthRead More..
Bybit signs a settlement agreement with Ontario Trading commissionRead More..
Crypto features prominently at the Collision Conference in Toronto and moreRead More..
Gensler appeals for one rulebook in negotiations with CFTC over crypto regulationsRead More..
Bitcoin network power demand falls to 10.65GW as the hash rate decreases to 14 percentRead More..
Upcoming Metaverse R&D hub in Melbourne with a $100 mln budgetRead More..
Cristiano Ronaldo to drive football fans into Web3 with Binance partnershipRead More..
Coinbase to shut down Coinbase Pro to merge trading servicesRead More..
$2.25 billion options acquired may prove Bitcoin bottom is yet to comeRead More..
Uniswap overtakes Ethereum on fees; DeFi outperformsRead More..
BIS: 90% of central banks exploring the utility of CBDCsRead More..
BlockFi secures $250 mln credit from FTX amid bear market bluesRead More..
eBay acquires KnownOrigin; forays into NFTRead More..
Blockchain investments disrupting the real estate industry: ReportRead More..
Solend invalidates Solana whale takeover plan with second governance voteRead More..
Japanese film studio to produce a movie series based on CryptoRead More..
Deloitte joins forces with NYDIG to help businesses with Bitcoin adoptionRead More..
Bitcoin 'wholecoiner' wallets surge by 13k in the past weekRead More..
BIS to launch crypto market intelligence platformRead More..
MIM depegs from Dollar as Luna domino effect persistsRead More..
DeFi protocol Bancor pauses impermanent loss protectionRead More..
Three Arrows and Celsius fall causes massive sell-offs in DefiRead More..
Coinbase facing class-action suits over unstable stablecoinsRead More..
Critics say Bitcoin may go $0 this time, three signals suggest otherwiseRead More..
Ukraine becomes the third non-EU country to join the European blockchain partnershipRead More..
US airforce taps SIMBA chain for budgeting and accounting systemRead More..
BTC gets rejected at $23k, US dollar declines from fresh 20-year highRead More..
Texas securities regulator to conduct probe in Celsius' withdrawal suspensionRead More..
Circle launches euro-backed stablecoin EUROCRead More..
Bored Ape floor drops below $100K as NFT market takes a huge hitRead More..
Three Arrows fund reportedly facing insolvencyRead More..
Consensus 2022 recap: Web3, regulations, and optimism for crypto's futureRead More..
Survey suggests 71% of high net worth individuals have invested in digital assetsRead More..
SEC launches probe into insider trading in exchangesRead More..
Binance halts BTC withdrawals, CZ says funds are Secured Asset Fund for UsersRead More..
Tesla and Microstrategy lose $1.5 bn together on BTC holdingsRead More..
Coinbase slashes staff by 18% amidst bear marketRead More..
Celsius hires restructuring lawyers amid solvency fearsRead More..
Crypto Connect, LBank is set to organise a nationwide crypto road showRead More..
Nano Labs files for a $50 mn Nasdaq IPORead More..
Swedish Central Bank snipes at Bitcoin's energy-intensive PoWRead More..
Crypto market crash: Why Ethereum and Bitcoin see a dip in valuationRead More..
Jack Dorsey plans to build 'Web5' based on BitcoinRead More..
VeChain signs a $100 mn sponsorship deal with UFCRead More..
Anonymous hacker served restraining order via NFTRead More..
Coin Center files lawsuit against US Treasury for alleged financial spyingRead More..
Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z collaborate to launch 'The Bitcoin Academy'Read More..
Tether launches new USDT tokens on the Tezos blockchainRead More..
South Korean Exchanges delist LitecoinRead More..
Lithuania aims to tighten crypto regulation and ban anonymous accountsRead More..
Budweiser partners with Zed Run to enter NFT game domainRead More..
Edge to launch confidential no KYC crypto MastercardRead More..
Metaverse tokens register 400% YoY growth despite altcoin bloodbathRead More..
Alibaba's Cloud Branch launches its own NFT serviceRead More..
Iota partners with Dell to develop real-time carbon footprint trackingRead More..
Aurora pays $6 mn bug bounty to ethical hackerRead More..
Crypto.com's Cronos launches Web3-focused $100 mn acceleratorRead More..
Two more crypto ETFs launch in AustraliaRead More..
Binance collaborates with The Weeknd for World TourRead More..
MetaBrewSociety to offer voting rights over a brewery via NFTs & DAORead More..
Over half of the Asian affluent possess crypto investments in their portfolioRead More..
IRA Financial Trust to file a lawsuit against Gemini over $36 mln crypto assets exploitRead More..
CBDC can kill crypto: RBI deputy governor tells IMFRead More..
Bermuda positions itself to become a crypto hubRead More..
BAYC and OtherSide witness phishing attack; lose 145 ETHRead More..
US FTC blames social media for crypto scamsRead More..
Japan Passes Stablecoin Bill For Investor ProtectionRead More..
India's Central Bank Plans Graded Implementation Of CBDCRead More..
Coinbase is extending its hiring freeze indefinitelyRead More..
Binance raises $500 mln for Web3-focused fundRead More..
NFT market sees first insider trading case in USRead More..
Solana blockchain halted for four hoursRead More..
Bitcoin dominates derivatives market, ends May on a high noteRead More..
KuCoin launches decentralised wallet and ventures into Web3Read More..
South Korea to establish virtual assets watchdog in light of Terra collapseRead More..
JPMorgan pilot tests Asset Tokenization With SingaporeRead More..
World Bank Disapproves Of Central African Republic's "Sango" Crypto HubRead More..
$90 million DeFi hack discovered seven months after the theftRead More..
Terraform Labs' Employees Probed For Intentional LUNA, UST Price ManipulationRead More..
Agoraverse to introduce the first Web 3.0 shopping centerRead More..
MoneyGram and Stellar partner to offer stablecoin remittanceRead More..
Binance receives a category 4 license in BahrainRead More..
Hong Kong Classic movie-themed NFT collection to launch in JuneRead More..
Bitcoin and Ethereum to be accepted for payments by luxury fashion house BalenciagaRead More..
The Nemesis brings the Formula 1 Grand Prix into the metaverseRead More..
SpaceX to follow Tesla to accept DOGE for merch: Elon MuskRead More..
Italian university promotes local culture in the metaverseRead More..
Tether launches a stablecoin pegged to Pesos on Ethereum, Tron and PolygonRead More..
Fed Vice chair speaks about the potential of CBDCs and the future of stablecoinsRead More..
JPMorgan trials private blockchain for collateral settlementRead More..
Mythical games enters a strategic partnership with NFL to launch play-and-own NFT video gameRead More..
Andreessen Horowitz raises $4.5bn for its crypto fundRead More..
Uniswap exceeds $1 trillion in swapsRead More..
Babel Finance hits a $2bn valuation with $80mn fundingRead More..
Stellar joins hands with Mercado Brazil to develop CBDC for Central Bank of BrazilRead More..
CoinDCX offers an opportunity to its users to generate crypto yield on crypto assets through it's 'Earn feature'Read More..
US to have crypto oversight bill in JuneRead More..
First 'crypto satellite' launched on SpaceX rocketRead More..
SWIFT May not exist in five years: Mastercard CEORead More..
eBay drops first NFT collection to non-crypto buyersRead More..
Universal Music Group doubles down on NFTs for musiciansRead More..
WEF 2022: Banks see the need for caution and speed on central bank digital currenciesRead More..
VC funding for African crypto startups grew 11x in 2022: ReportRead More..
Bitcoin displays red candles for the eighth consecutive weekRead More..
Avalanche to host novel NFT marketplace ArtcryptedRead More..
132-year-old Swiss bank will now offer crypto servicesRead More..
OpenSea launches NFT marketplace SeaportRead More..
Bill to allow retirement fund investment into crypto to be introduced in USRead More..
How NFTs lost their lustreRead More..
Crypto.com partners with Shopify to enable crypto payments via appRead More..
FTX enters TradFi; launches stock trading services in the USRead More..
Sebi to make celebrity endorsement of crypto products tougherRead More..
Record number of Shib burnt in a single retail transactionRead More..
South Korea proposes a new framework for crypto firmsRead More..
Coinbase introduces Coinbase Pay to web developersRead More..
Defi tracker Ape Board acquired by Ethereum analytics firm NansenRead More..
India plans to introduce reverse charge tax on foreign crypto platformsRead More..
Spotify reportedly tests NFT galleries on musician profilesRead More..
Crypto regulations to be discussed at G7Read More..
Brazil's stock exchange to launch bitcoin futures tradingRead More..
A16z State of Crypto Report: Ethereum a double-edged sword, and other takeawaysRead More..
Crypto could lead to dollarisation of economy: RBIRead More..
El Salvador to host 44 countries to discuss BitcoinRead More..
Do Kwon unveils the plan to revive TerraRead More..
Vitalik Buterin donates $1 billion in ETH to Dogecoin FoundationRead More..
Elon Musk advocates Dogecoin as a potential currencyRead More..
Binance denies participation in Terra's 2019 funding roundRead More..
61% Companies want to market in the metaverse: SurveyRead More..
Nigeria's SEC classifies cryptos as securitiesRead More..
UK Treasury pushes forward a Stablecoin regulationRead More..
Chinese Court declares that BTC has economic worthRead More..
Brazilian bank Nubank introduces Bitcoin and Ether tradingRead More..
Diem co-creator David Marcus launches crypto projectRead More..
Terra's stablecoin UST collapses, LUNA falls 99%Read More..
Institutional Bitcoin inflow increases amidst market downtrendRead More..
Bitcoin falls to lowest in 16 months; sheds 2021 gainsRead More..
KuCoin Exchange reaches $10 billion valuation following funding roundRead More..
Russian journalists solicit crypto donations amidst western sanctionsRead More..
NFT blockchain Flow launches $725 mln Blockchain EcosystemRead More..
Madonna joins hands with Beeple for NFT CollectionRead More..
YouTube shuts down educational crypto channelsRead More..
Meta confirms NFT testing on Instagram to begin this weekRead More..
Japanese ecommerce website allows crypto paymentsRead More..
China's CBDC rolled out at transport networks in two more major citiesRead More..
Mining Capital Coin CEO accused of $62 mln investment fraudRead More..
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021Read More..
State of Utah creates blockchain and digital innovation task forceRead More..
$36 million in JUNO tokens lost forever due to a typoRead More..
Elon Musk secures funding from Sequoia, Binance to back Twitter bidRead More..
Terra acquires $1.5 billion more BitcoinRead More..
South Korea to remove ban on ICO; new crypto regulations underwayRead More..
Crypto donations to be accepted in the US Federal electionsRead More..
Spotify launches its metaverse in partnership with RobloxRead More..
Uzbekistan approves solar mining of cryptoRead More..
Starbucks teases Web3 platform in NFT announcementRead More..
Coinbase opens NFT marketplace to allRead More..
Kazakhstan orders crypto miners to register with authoritiesRead More..
Sports NFT Platform Stakes raises $5.3 mln for 'digital bragging rights'Read More..
Rari Capital loses $80 million in Fresh ExploitRead More..
Crypto publication Decrypt raises $10 million at $50 million valuationRead More..
Vitalik Buterin says transaction fees need to reduce to 5 cents to remain acceptableRead More..
MicroStrategy reports $170 million impairment loss on Bitcoin holdings in Q1Read More..
US senators propose new crypto bill limiting capital gains taxRead More..
BAYC Metaverse witnesses $300 million sales at launchRead More..
21Shares and ByteTree launch a gold-cum-Bitcoin ETPRead More..
NFT project DeGods DAO buys basketball team in Ice Cube's Big3 leapRead More..
NFT sector to process more than $800 billion in next 2 years: reportRead More..
Telegram to allow users to send cryptoRead More..
Goldman Sachs rolls out first bitcoin-backed loanRead More..
Ukrainian government to accept NFT donationsRead More..
Bitcoin not a panacea for Africa's economic woes: IMFRead More..
Mexico Senate gets Bitcoin ATMRead More..
Edward Snowden reveals he's one of the creators of Privacy Coin ZcashRead More..
BlackRock launches blockchain industry ETFRead More..
Ethereum's incoming switch to Proof-of-Stake driving down GPU pricesRead More..
Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as legal currencyRead More..
Brazil approves law to regulate cryptoRead More..
Binance announces crypto card for Ukrainian refugeesRead More..
New York bans crypto mining using non-renewable powerRead More..
Derivatives exchange Bitget launching in IndiaRead More..
NFL Releases NFT collection on PolygonRead More..
Sustainable Bitcoin mining grew 60% in the past yearRead More..
Bored Ape Club Instagram hacked, NFTs stolenRead More..
Dogecoin surges after Twitter accepts Musk's buyout offerRead More..
Meta to open first physical store in metaverse betRead More..
New York looking to criminalise crypto fraudsRead More..
Popular NFT launch on Ethereum loses $34 million in faulty smart contractRead More..
DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: reportRead More..
Twitter to allow crypto payments, backed by StripeRead More..
Bahamas may allow residents to pay taxes with cryptoRead More..
Coinbase to acquire BtcTurk exchange for $3.2 billionRead More..
Paris Hilton invests in Afterparty's new NFT ticketing platformRead More..
Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on EthereumRead More..
Russia to include cryptocurrencies in its updated tax lawsRead More..
40 crypto companies sign open letter to EU regulatorsRead More..
BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEORead More..
Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar reportRead More..
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulationsRead More..
WazirX co-founders shifting base to DubaiRead More..
Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this yearRead More..
CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billionRead More..
Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB GroupRead More..
Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its communityRead More..
Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange CoinberryRead More..
US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity HackRead More..
Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280Read More..
Opera crypto browser now available on iOSRead More..
Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploitRead More..
Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction feesRead More..
Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC caseRead More..
Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infraRead More..
Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billionRead More..
Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this yearRead More..
NBA registers four NFT trademarksRead More..
US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North KoreaRead More..
Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverseRead More..
Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT spaceRead More..
Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTsRead More..
Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content postedRead More..
German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firmRead More..
Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverseRead More..
Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currenciesRead More..
Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu DhabiRead More..
EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k EurosRead More..
Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launchRead More..
From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipeRead More..
In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar powerRead More..
South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement systemRead More..
Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reservesRead More..
Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry KasparovRead More..
Coinbase launches in IndiaRead More..
Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': reportRead More..
Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace HydraRead More..
Britain paves way to accept stablecoinRead More..
Crypto industry reels from $600 million hackRead More..
NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000Read More..
Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrenciesRead More..
ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctionsRead More..
Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit AfghanistanRead More..
Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in UkraineRead More..
Crypto and Blockchain as a catalyst for change by Sumit Gupta Co-Chair BACC, CEO and Co-Founder, CoindcxRead More..
Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bidRead More..
G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodgeRead More..
Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?Read More..
Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflictRead More..
Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrenciesRead More..
Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidencyRead More..