Which social networks are most useful for brands?

93 percent of merchants say social networks have accelerated competition in their industry, according to the 'Sprout Social Index Edition XVII: Accelerate.'





Sprout Social's latest "Social Index" looked at brand influence across different social networks. According to the figures in the study, 88 percent of consumers are more likely to buy a brand's product after consulting the opinions of other customers on social networks. With a constantly growing number of community platforms vying for web users' eyeballs, the question now is to determine which social media brands should invest in to attract even more new customers.









TikTok, on the other hand, comes only sixth with 22 percent of consumers following brands on the application. Snapchat and Pinterest are tied for fifth place with 20 percent.





Different targets

With more than 2.8 billion active users worldwide, Facebook has 90 million users in the US alone. An important commercial target particularly of users between 25 and 34 years old spending an average of 33 minutes per day on the platform. Instagram, however, has more American users on its platform with 140 million users out of a billion worldwide. With the same age range, users spend less time on average on the network with 29 minutes per day.





In third place, YouTube aged 15 to 25. A younger group but one that spends more time online, with an average of 41.9 minutes per day. However, the streaming video platform remains a valuable tool for brand marketing as 54% of them say that video is the most effective format on social networks.









t is well known that brands can no longer ignore social networks. With the covid-19 pandemic, consumers have massively turned to ecommerce and researching products online. But which platforms are most successful in attracting these potential consumers?