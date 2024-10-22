How AI can be a tool to increase customer loyalty

Leverage artificial intelligence to improve your relationship with customers and compete with big data.
Even four years out from the first lockdowns, post-pandemic consumer confidence has failed to completely rebound. International conflicts, the energy crisis and inflation have all played a role.
While not all consumers have stopped buying, many continue cutting back. IESE’s José Luis Nueno, who holds the Intent HQ Chair on Changing Consumer Behavior, and Alfonso Urien, director of the center of data insights at Intent HQ, came together to discuss who these consumers are, why they’ve stopped buying, and how AI can be used to help win them back.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from IESE Business School. www.iese.edu/ Views expressed are personal.]