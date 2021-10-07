India's 100 richest add $257 billion to their cumulative wealth in 2021



In year two of the pandemic, India's richest increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. Savitri Jindal reenters the top 10 club with $18 billion. Four pharma billionaires saw their wealth erode. India’s 100 richest are now worth $775 billion.



Setting a brand new record, members of the Forbes India Rich List—The 100 Richest Indians 2021 saw their cumulative wealth increase to $775 billion, adding $257 billion—a 50 percent gain—from 2020. This comes at a time when the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic which led the benchmark BSE Sensex to rise 52 percent in the year.

Owing to the higher cut-off, 11 listees from last year dropped off in 2021. This year you had to be at least $1.94 or richer to make it to the list, up from $1.33 billion last year.

