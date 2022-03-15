



Superman, Spiderman, Batman… everybody expected the 10-year-old to select one of these. “The teacher asked us to pick a superhero, write an essay and then speak in class,” recalls Asish Mohapatra, who completed his schooling from Cuttack, Odisha. All the young ones in class V enthusiastically selected their favourite character, diligently finished their homework, and brilliantly narrated the qualities of their fictional heroes the next day. Mohapatra was the last to go on stage. Every kid in the class, and the teacher, expected a fitting finish to an entertaining exercise.



“Is it Spiderman?” the teacher probed inquisitively. “Or will you talk about Superman or Batman?” Mohapatra stayed mum for a few seconds. “It’s Walt Disney, a businessman,” the young one murmured, and started talking about the legendary American entrepreneur, animator, writer, voice actor, and film producer. A few minutes into his speech, the kids started yawning. “The class got bored,” recounts Mohapatra. “They thought me to be different.” The teacher too was not impressed, but didn’t scold him. Mohapatra explains why. “I was good at studies and also used to write poetry,” he smiles. Though his Disney gig might have sounded nonsense, he was forgiven. “Later on, I realised, a few of my classmates called me a mutant,” he laughs. “I was the odd one out.”





(This story appears in the 25 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)