We are not dealing with factories or inventories. Certain spends like user acquisition are now the new-age capex: Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, Sharechat

Image: Amit Verma



Two wins and five losses… that’s what Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clocked midway in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October 2020. For the three-time champion, and five times runner-up, the IPL was turning into a nightmare. From being a hot favourite to win the title to becoming a laughing stock, the morale of the team was down in the dumps. Fans were stunned, cricket pundits aghast and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) had a lot to explain.



Captain cool, though, stayed calm. “I always told the players to focus more on the process,” he said in one of the post-match presentations. When you start looking at the results of previous games or the next game, the wizard from Harmu in Ranchi underlined, it puts extra burden on you. With a deep understanding of the game, MSD had only one message for his team: Focus on the basics and process. From fans and experts, he wanted some time for a turnaround.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)