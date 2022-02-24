Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts: Arpit Chug, CFO, Razorpay



It was an exciting start to Arpit Chug’s professional life in 2000. After completing his graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi University, he did his MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad and then joined foreign equity brokerage company CLSA in Mumbai. The role was thrilling. While in the first year Chug tracked FMCG and pharmaceutical stocks, the next year, he was part of the team looking into Nasdaq listings for some companies. The ample exposure to the banking side of the business came as a bonus for the Delhi lad who was enjoying the stirring life of an investment banker. “I was even part of the first few American Depository Receipts (ADRs),” he recounts.



The adventure continued. In August 2002, Chug joined American Express and relocated to the US. The job was to visit different offices of the American biggie and work on projects of all kinds. Over the next few years, Chug’s involvement in the financial aspects of the business deepened. “I was enjoying such roles,” he says. In 2010, he became the CFO of the travel business.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)