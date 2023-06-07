To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner

World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner

Australia and India face off at the Oval in London today to claim the prestigious WTC mace. How do the teams measure up against each other?

Kathakali Chanda
By Kathakali Chanda, Forbes India Staff
Infographics By Kapil Kashyap
Published: Jun 7, 2023 12:39:21 PM IST
Updated: Jun 7, 2023 01:27:55 PM IST
Full Bio

World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner
World Test Championship Final: A ready reckoner

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Blow-by-blow account: Kotak counts, HSBC talks account
Photo of the day: Regression in 2023