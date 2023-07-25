Al-Hilal makes record $300 million bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappé







audi Arabia’s Al-Hilal made a record €300 million ($332 million) bid for Kylian Mbappé on Monday. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has accepted the offer, giving Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappé. If the star striker accepts, he could join others like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League.

Record-breaking deal

This offer is expected to break the current world transfer record by PSG, when Neymar arrived for around $245 million back in 2017. Reason? Saudi Pro League clubs have no restrictions when it comes to spending. This means clubs can lure players with much higher salaries. This season has seen some of the most expensive transfers, including Arsenal that signed on Declan Rice from West Ham in a £105 million deal; Jude Bellingham who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a £88m plus deal; Kai Havertz’s £65 million deal to transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal; Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai who will join Liverpool for a £60 million contract, among others.

Who else has signed up with the Saudi Pro League?

While Al-Hilal’s deal might prove to be extremely lucrative for Mbappé, will he consider taking it? Might be too soon to tell.

