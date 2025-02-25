Explained: How Trump's tariffs will impact Indian pharma industry, US health care

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he plans to impose tariffs on auto, semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports, “in the neighbourhood of 25 percent”. This move is part of his broader strategy to strengthen the US economy by encouraging domestic manufacturing and safeguarding American jobs. Trump also warned drugmakers in a private meeting that companies should move overseas manufacturing to the US or else face tariffs, a Bloomberg report said. At present, US has no tariffs levied on drug imports from India, while India imposes about 10 percent tariff on pharma imports from the US.

Although there is apprehension among Indian pharma players who have been monitoring the situation carefully, analysts believe that while there might be some impact on pharma companies’ profitability, Trump’s move is likely to affect the US health care system a lot more.

What will these tariffs mean for Indian Pharma companies?

India is the largest global supplier of generic medicines, and fulfils about 20 percent of global generics demand, according to a recent Bain & Company report; its exports reach around 200 countries. It ranks third in the world in terms of exports by volume, up from seventh in 2019.

"The Indian pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in ensuring access to affordable, quality-assured medicines in the US,” says Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). “Ensuring the continued availability of affordable medicines remains a shared priority for both nations.”

About 70 percent of generic drugs in the US are imported, of which nearly 50 percent comes from India, said Vinita Gupta, CEO of pharma major Lupin, during an analyst call on February 12 for Q3FY25 results. “We are monitoring it very carefully and the industry has made a strong pitch, both from the Association for Accessible Medicines standpoint as well as IPA. The tariffs, if implemented, will have a significant impact on the generic drug industry.” Lupin, like most other industry stakeholders, is hoping that pharmaceuticals and generic drugs in particular will be exempted from these tariffs.