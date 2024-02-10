From SpiceJet's ambitions to fight over butter chicken, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Ambitious goal“It’s a strange bid given the situation SpiceJet is in,” said Alok Anand, chairman & CEO of Bengaluru-based Acumen Aviation, an aircraft asset management and leasing company, when he was asked about SpiceJet announcing its interest in purchasing now-defunct Go First. Go First, the Mumbai-headquartered low-cost airline owned by the Wadia Family, went belly up last April. SpiceJet is also selling close to that boat—dealing with unpaid dues and court dates, calming the concerns over Boeing Max aircrafts in its fleet, and losing market share. The announcement sent the aviation world into a frenzy, and SpiceJet's stock has soared by over 18 percent since. Has SpiceJet bit more than it can chew? Let's take a look at the overview.2) Paying it forward