From Trump's flip-flop on tariffs to JSW MG Motors' race to the top, our top stories of the week

1) Race to the top

In 2019, Tata Motors launched Tigor EV at less than Rs10 lakh. Its range was 213 km, and it quickly became the first modern electric car that took the passenger car mass market by storm. That was also the beginning of Tata Motors' dominance in the EV four-wheeler market. Until two years ago, Tata Motors looked invincible, cornering nearly 80 percent of the Indian EV market. In the first three months of 2025, Tata Motors' EV market share has dropped to 42 percent. Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group is making a dent with MG Motor India's crossover utility vehicle, Windsor. How is this market disruption happening? Here's a look at JSW MG Motor's resurgence, which is taking the fight to Tata Motors.

2) Trump tariffs and RBI

US President Donald Trump might have paused the tariff offensive for the next 90 days, and economies worldwide have been bracing, readjusting their approach to protect their growth and bring inflation down. India is not an exception. Since the 10 percent basic tariff will still be levied on all imports from India, the Reserve Bank of India's recent rate cut by 25 basis points indicates that the central bank is focusing on growth. Easing inflation concerns over the last few months has allowed the RBI to focus on perking up the Indian economy, whose growth had slowed in the last few quarters. How are experts weighing this stance change from neutral to accommodative? Here are some insights.

3) TCS Q4 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the leader of India's $254 billion IT sector, is also feeling the heat of global uncertainty. A continuing reluctance by American and European clients to spend on big tech projects, as well as US President Donald Trump's chaotic economic policies, have also further clouded the industry's outlook. As an aftermath, TCS reported weaker-than-expected results for the final quarter of FY25. The company's net profit for the three months ended March 31 fell 1.69 percent year-on-year to $1.42 billion. CEO K Krithivasan, while fielding some analyst questions on the company’s earnings call, pointed out a silver lining and said that AI for business is gaining traction. Here's an overview of the year that was for TCS.