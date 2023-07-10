Morning Buzz: SBI to raise Rs10,000 crore in tier-I bonds, Indian startups record lowest investment in last four years, and more





SBI seeks to raise Rs10,000 crore in tier-I bonds

Investment in Indian startups in H1 2023 lowest in the last four years: PwC report

Adani raises $1.4 billion from stake sale in 3 companies; $9 billion raised in four years

Financial due diligence underway at IDBI Bank

Consumer firms say sales/ demand recovered in the June ended quarter of FY24

State Bank of India is looking to raise Rs10,000 crore through additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds. This is likely to take place this week, tentatively on July 13. The main purpose will be to bring in capital for growth and replacing bonds which are going to mature. Bank officials have said that of the total bond issuances planned for FY24, nearly half would be AT1 bond offerings.Funding in Indian startups in the first half of this year has been the lowest seen in the past four years, a PwC startups report says. The funding in H1 this year was $3.8 billion through 298 deals, compared to $5.9 billion for the corresponding period, last year. Fintech, SaaS and D2C businesses were the most funded. A pickup in investments could start being seen in the next 8-12 months.Billionaire Gautam Adani has raised $1.38 billion ( Rs11,330 crore) from stock sales in three group firms, bringing the total amount raised over the past four years to $9 billion. This is part of the larger capital raising plans which the group had indicated, first in 2016, and could be both in the form of debt-equity.The government’s divestment plan is taking shape as planned. Financial due diligence is underway at the IDBI Bank, by the bidders who are keen to acquire a majority stake in the company. This process is expected to conclude by September and the final bids could come in by December this year. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax India Holdings have shown interest in buying the bank. Other investors could be Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Emirates NBD.Some consumer facing companies such as Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products, V-Mart Retail, Titan and Avenue Supermarts have reported improved sales in the June-ended quarter. This could be due to improved consumer spending in recent months as inflation has moderated, but it is too early to say if the demand is likely to sustain into the coming quarters. Much will depend on how the erratic monsoon activity and resultant crop output is impacted.