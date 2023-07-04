Morning Buzz: Sensex scales 65,000, 76% of Rs2000 notes back in banking system and more





Sensex goes past 65,000 on FPI flows

Byju’s promoters have sold shares worth $408.53 million since FY16

76 percent of Rs 2000 notes back in the banking system

A healthy CIBIL score is a must for a bank job

Gaining for the fifth straight session the Sensex moved past 65,000 on account of strong flows from institutional investors. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 1,996 crore on Monday. In June they had put in Rs 52,336 crore in Indian shares. Market participants have put this down to a stable earnings scenario in India. At the same time, cash market volumes rose to a 14-month high in June.Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath and Riju Raveendran have sold shares worth $408.53 million in 40 secondary market transactions since 2015. During the same time the promoter stake in the company fell from 71.6 percent to 21.2 percent, according to an analysis by PrivateCircle Research. A lion’s share of the shares were sold by Riju Raveendran who sold 3,73,911 shares valued at $375.83 million. In a recent townhall with employees the promoters had claimed that all the amount received through share sales had been reinvested back into the company.Banking notes worth Rs 2,72,000 crore have come back into the banking system, according to an announcement by the Reserve Bank of India. As a result the bank notes in circulation stood at Rs 84,000 crore. About 87 percent of these notes came in the form of deposits and the balance were exchanged for other denomination bank notes.A recent recruitment notice for clerical positions in bank jobs by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has put in a new clause on credit history. It mandates a minimum credit score of 650. Candidates who don’t have a score have the option of getting it updated by the date of joining or by getting a no-objection certificate from the bank they are joining. Public sector banks recruited 27,500 officers and clerks in 2022 of which 24,400 were for the State Bank of India.