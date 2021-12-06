Roaring 50s, is about a bunch of such gritty founders—some took the plunge for the first time, while others faltered and rose again—who dared to start late and found roaring success in their 50s



Life, and entrepreneurship, are all about prefixes. Merriam Webster defines prefix as a letter, number or symbol which is added at the beginning of a word or a number. Now depending on how we use the prefix, we get to know how potent or symbolic the final word is.



Take, for instance, the letter one. In itself, one doesn’t carry much weight. It’s just a number. But add a dollar sign, and one suddenly becomes muscular: $1. Now let’s take a word: Grade. The potency of the final word again depends on the kind of prefix used. Add down, and it becomes a downgrade. But add up and it becomes an upgrade.





(This story appears in the 17 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)