Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela: The power couple

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s heart-shaped diamond earrings dazzle enough to warrant a mention during a lazy afternoon at her mother’s sprawling and opulent property in Hyderabad. It’s the first gift from Ram Charan, on Valentine’s Day, informs the 34-year-old, while sipping coffee seated on a sofa. Since then, he’s given me nothing, she continues, and slyly looks at her husband who’s just returned from Chennai. “I didn’t have to… she’s asked and taken everything that she’s wanted,” the actor, who’s dressed in a casual grey T-shirt and tracks, plays along. Laughter ensues, setting the scene for a fun, memorable, engaging, philosophical and, at times, serious talk and photo shoot with Forbes India.