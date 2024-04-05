CarDekho: An IPO drive from Jaipur

There is an uncanny and humourous connection between American Will Rogers and the Indian stock market. “There are three kinds of men,” the celebrated writer, actor, cowboy philosopher, and political commentator once reckoned, alluding to how people learn. The first set learns by reading. Then there are a few who learn by observation. “The rest of them (the third kind) have to pee on the electric fence and find out for themselves,” underlined Rogers, whose weekly half-hour live Sunday evening radio programme—The Good Gulf Show—captivated Americans in the 30s.