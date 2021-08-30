How Zetwerk battled fear of the unknown to turn unicorn in three years

(LtoR) Zetwerk founding team: Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Amrit Acharya, Vishal Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma

I

A few months into the business, Zetwerk was gripped with a sense of déjà vu. This time, a different set of people were being tormented by the fear of the unknown. “For a lot of SMEs,” Acharya recalls, “new customer is equal to risk. It is not an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, what is playing on the minds of the unicorn co-founder is building more sustainable, and profitable growth. The fear of unknown and risk is now an opportunity.