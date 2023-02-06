Penalty on non-payment of crypto TDS: What does it mean for retail investors?





Last year during the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced crypto taxation for the first time by bringing private cryptocurrencies under virtual digital assets (VDAs). This year, however, there was no mention about crypto during the Budget speech on February 1. But some new developments were later discovered in the fine print, which indicated a change in tax deducted at source (TDS) rules that affects VDAs.



A 30 percent tax plus applicable surcharge and four percent cess was announced to be levied on profits made from crypto trading last year. Also, losses made on any particular cryptocurrencies cannot be offset against profits made on other cryptocurrencies, and one percent TDS under section 194S of the Income Tax Act was levied on crypto transactions above Rs10,000.









Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.