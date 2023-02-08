RBI increases repo rate, keeps door open for possible hike in April





The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent and voted to remain focussed on withdrawal of accommodation. This was not a unanimous decision. Two members, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma, voted against the repo rate hike and continuation of the policy stance. The difference in opinion within the six-member rate-setting panel suggests the rate hike cycle may ease in the coming months.



Analysts and economists had pencilled in a rate hike of 25 basis points in the February policy and believe this could be the last of the rate hikes seen since the off-cycle MPC meeting in May last year. The RBI raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 percent from its historic low of 4 percent in April 2022.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.