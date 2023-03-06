Why owners Diageo gave RCB a free hand to buy a WPL team





Months before the Women’s Premier League was even announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Diageo India-owned cricket franchise, was firming up plans to own one of the teams. And when the BCCI invited tenders, its global headquarters, based in London, gave the India team the carte blanche to go ahead and buy one.



“When we presented our proposal to the global board, the diktat was clear—just go and get the team. There was not one question on the money,” says Rajesh V Menon, vice president and head, RCB.





