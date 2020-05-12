  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package to help revive economy

The Prime Minister called upon Indians to 'be vocal for local' brands; fiscal discipline not the need of hour, say economists

Salil Panchal
By Salil Panchal, Forbes India Staff
Published: May 12, 2020 09:27:58 PM IST
Updated: May 13, 2020 10:10:50 AM IST
Full Bio

Life is not a template and neither is mine. Like several who have worked as journalists, I am a generalist in my over two decade experience across print, global news wires and dotcom firms. But there has been one underlying theme in each phase; life gave me the chance to observe and tell a story -- from early days tracking a securities scam to terror attacks and some of India's most significant court trials. Besides writing, I have jumped fences to become an entrepreneur, as an investment advisor -- and also taught the finer aspects of business journalism to young minds. At Forbes India, I also keep an eye on some of its proprietary specials like the Rich list, GenNext and Celebrity lists. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Communications and H.R College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, I have worked for organisations such as Agence France-Presse, Business Standard, The Financial Express and The Times of India prior to this.

bg_modi speech_gettyimages-1212790861

Image: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to help revive the economy, while also signalling the need for the nation to move towards ‘Aatma nirbharta’ (self-reliance) in order for it to grow in a world ravaged by the outbreak of coronavirus since the start of the New Year.

"The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law. It will also seek to help small businesses, labourers and farmers,” Modi said. It is expected that the Rs 20 lakh crore package will include the liquidity relief already announced by the Reserve Bank of India in recent weeks.

Investors and funds cheered the move, as the benchmark stock market indices at the BSE and NSE rose by over 3 percent each in early trade on Wednesday.

Details of the package will be announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the next few days, Modi said. But no details have been spelt out on how this programme will be funded.

This package would work out to be one of the most massive amongst all large economies, of approximately 10 percent of India’s GDP.

stimulus packages compare


Modi urged businesses and entrepreneurs to focus on producing more in India, referring to the Make in India project. “Be vocal [to support] local brands. That is our responsibility,” Modi said.

Modi’s swadeshi (nationalist) call comes at a time when trade barriers across the world are being raised and political leaders have taken steps to protect their own economies and jobs for people, without being too reliant on one or two large economies for their raw materials or technological requirements.

“The funding for such large government borrowing will have an impact on the fiscal position and inflation. If it is through an increase in money supply from the RBI, it can lead to higher inflation,” Suman Chowdhury (president-ratings) Acuité Ratings & Research told Forbes India.

The ratings firm Acuité added that the announcement goes beyond a particular stimulus amount and reflects the government's intent to alter the economic narrative through substantial reforms that will facilitate large-scale private and public sector investments towards 'Make in India' and infrastructure projects, thereby generating employment opportunities.

India’s growth forecasts look equally bleak for 2020 as the nationwide lockdown has been partially lifted. But several regions, including the large metros of New Delhi and Mumbai, remain under a lockdown.

India’s industrial production (IP) surprised significantly to the downside, contracting by 16.7 percent in March. Manufacturing and electricity registered sharp contractions, declining by 21 percent and 7 percent respectively. Barclays has revised India’s GDP to 0 percent for calendar year 2020 (from an earlier projected 2.5 percent) and a marginal rise of 0.8 percent for the fiscal ending March 2021. Fitch Ratings in April slashed India’s growth forecast for FY21 to a 30-year-low of 2 percent from 5.1 percent earlier.

Related stories

"The gravity of the current situation is clearly prompting the government to tone down its emphasis on fiscal discipline. Today, we almost got an official confirmation of the same. When the economy is in turmoil, the government needs to give incentives and spend to support the economy, especially the lower strata, to ensure that factories and jobs stay afloat,” says Siddhartha Sanyal, chief India economist at Bandhan Bank.

"The Covid-19 pandemic will likely prompt the government to focus more on finding a domestic economy centric approach rather than trying to get more integrated to the global production chain and international trade. We also foresee steps towards income redistribution from the stable, organised segments towards the lower end of the socio-economic pyramid, and small-scale industries,” Sanyal told Forbes India.

Several lobby groups representing large businesses have asked for urgent assistance from the government. The micro- and small business enterprises (MSME) is hopeful of some form of a credit guarantee scheme, which would induce banks to provide additional working capital to MSMEs for payment of wages while there is no income from their clients.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Lockdown: CO2 emissions in India fall for the first time in 40 years
To all the purpose-driven businesses: We will remember you