CoinDCX announces India-focused Web3 event UNFOLD 2022

On August 3, CoinDCX, one of India’s leading crypto investment platforms, announced UNFOLD 2022, a Web 3.0 event with the aim “to showcase India’s role in building a new internet economy”. The event will be held from August 26 to 28, 2022, in Bangalore.



The event will bring together developers, investors, start-up founders, and regulators for insightful discussions about India’s role in the Web3 sphere and how India can leverage its Web3 talent and knowledge to be a global leader. This event would provide everyone within the Web3 sector a platform to discuss one of the most exciting innovations in technology as well as the challenges and opportunities available to Indian start-ups and companies in this emerging industry.

This event hosted by CoinDCX will be powered by BuidlersTribe and Devfolio and will also be the inaugural edition of UNFOLD 2022 Hackathon and Demo Day. The theme of the event this year is ‘innovation’, and the conference will see top speakers discuss the innovative trends and insights in the Web3 sphere through keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses and workshops.





Furthermore, the UNFOLD 2022 Web 3.0 Hackathon hosted by Devfolio will provide rising developers, advisors, mentors, and companies with the chance to win bounties worth more than $50,000 by solving real-world problems. Denver, COO at Devfolio, said, "Devfolio is globally known to be one of the best community of builders. Historically, Devfolio has hosted hundreds of hackathons and events, which have led to builders finding new jobs, learning new technology and even starting companies! We’re looking forward to the UNFOLD 2022 event to attract more builders to web3 as they get an in-person experience of what it’s like to build for the decentralized web.”





Finally, on the UNFOLD Web3.0 Demo Day, Web3 startups would also get to pitch their ideas to investors, with the winning prize pool coming up to $1 million of funding and $25K of grants.





Pareen Lathia, co-founder of BuidlersTribe said, “BuidlersTribe's pitch competition program has led to over $2.5mn funding in the last few months. With 1100+ startups on buidl.so, we're expecting this program to attract some of the best founders in web3.”





Looking forward to a successful and insightful event, the founder of CoinDCX, Neeraj Khandewal, said, "Technologies evolve for hundreds of years. And the internet is just 30 years old, where most benefits are yet to be built and harnessed. I believe Web 3.0, powered by blockchain technology, is the next Internet revolution that empowers the common man. As the first crypto unicorn of India, we believe in leading this technological revolution of Web 3.0. With UNFOLD 2022, we wish to emphasize on the role Web3 will play in people’s lives. Our flagship event will help shape conversations in making India a global hub in crypto, blockchain and Web3."





The three-day event will see over 500 participants, with many more joining the live stream on CoinDCX’s social media channels. The hackathon has around 250 participants, while the Demo Day is set to host pitches from more than 150 startups.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash