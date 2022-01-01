Google AI turns all 10,000 BAYC NFTs into machine-made art

Image: Shutterstock



A recent news coverage about the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection says that Google AI has transformed nearly 10,000 BAYC NFTs into machine-made art. These can be perceived as simply abstract paintings at first glance but they have an interesting feature: they resemble the Yuga collection when viewed closer.



This Google AI project was named ‘Artsy Monkey'. The artificial intelligence programmed itself to make the necessary changes for the transformation and converted loose abstract paintings into machine art.

As per the data, the collection was not only transformed as per the formation; it was more painted and added to a proper collectible form. The artificial intelligence made use of more than fourteen million images to understand the circumstances of BAYC's non-fungible token and then used the knowledge to turn the collection into machine-made art. It was created using Google’s collaborative Notebook service, Colab.





Twitter was flooded with various hashtags related to science meeting art, indicating that the collection is well-liked by the consumers. It was placed for sale on the OpenSea platform and was sold out as soon as it was placed on the platform. The initial bidding took place from 0.001 ETH. The Artsy Monkey project has been a connecting link to future Artsy games, and people could earn money through it. The buyers intend to post the collection on their walls in their virtual homes.





According to the brains behind this AI transformation, the platform was well fed about the information related to painting on a canvas. The AI was taught twenty different art styles, and different servers ran for several weeks to finally get this result of 10,000 amazing-looking BAYC NFTs. The purpose behind the creation of this collection is still not clear, but according to the minds behind this, NFTs from the original BAYC can be paired with these machine-art-based ones to create parallel intricacies. The work it took for the AI to do this task was incredibly intricate and was highly appreciated on the internet. Some of the Artsy Monkey pieces even had multiple microworlds, which the Google AI painted into a big vague figure. Futuristic elements added to the NFT asset make it much more valuable per crypto demand.





Dan Hovey, the blockchain developer behind this project, commented, “We wanted Artsy Monke to be pieces of art that you could hang on your wall, but also, by using Web3 technology, we can also let holders access the Artsy Monke games and earn real money. The more Monke NFT you hold, the more games you can play and the more money you can earn.”





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



