Google joins the Ethereum Merge excitement with merging pandas

Image: Shutterstock

Search engine giant Google has launched an easter egg in the form of a countdown timer in support of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. When a user searches for the term 'Ethereum Merge' and other correlated search terms, the easter egg appears. This most recent Google Search upgrade was demonstrated by Sam Padilla, a blockchain developer for Google Cloud. A cartoon of two happy pandas running toward each other with outstretched hands is off to the side. If everything goes as planned, the two bears will soon merge to form one panda. The panda has served as Ethereum's de facto mascot during its transition.

The addition demonstrates how deeply crypto has infiltrated FANG organisations, as well as how many people are watching The Merge. Interest in The Merge has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and Google expects it to continue in the coming days. The nations most interested in The Merge are Singapore, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, St. Helena, and Lithuania. Switzerland is ranked seventh in Europe, while China and the United States are ranked 17th and 18th, respectively.

In a September 9 tweet, Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla said the timer was 'a fun little surprise.' He further added that it was a way to show their appreciation of 'the work that has been going into this for years.' Sam said,

"Hey @VitalikButerin @drakefjustin & other @ethereum folks, go google "the merge" for a fun little surprise & appreciation.

Everyone is so excited for what is coming and appreciative of the work that has been going into this for years."

He stated that the work was completed by Google's search and labs teams. He did, however, mention that he helped 'kickstart' the idea and discussion that led to the timer's implementation. According to him,

"The search team ran with it and made it happen incredibly fast…More recognition should be going to the teams who made this happen."

Google is becoming more involved in the crypto space. On May 6, the company established a Web3 team under Google Cloud. Further, Sky Mavis, the studio behind the popular Web3 game Axie Infinity, has partnered with Google Cloud to improve node integrations and security for the Ronin blockchain. According to recent Google search data, searches for the term 'Ethereum Merge' produced a score of more than 50 several times in the last 30 days. On September 3, it peaked at 100.

Padilla explained that the timer is directly connected to the blockchain and updates the countdown in real-time. He stated,

"The underlying data is getting pulled directly from the blockchain via some of the nodes we run."

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash