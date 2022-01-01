Playboy set to launch Meta mansion in the Sandbox

Image: Shutterstock



Playboy, the iconic ‘lifestyle brand’, is all set to enter the Web3 industry with their collaboration with NFT-based Metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox. The Playboy mansion will soon have a digital address in the Sandbox metaverse.



Christened as 'MetaMansion', this recreation of the Playboy mansion within the virtual realm will have a variety of mini-games, social mixers, and scheduled events, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collectibles from the company, and a new creator platform called Centerfold.

The MetaMansion also builds on Playboy's previously released Rabbitars NFT project, which features approximately 11,953 tokenised rabbit avatars sold for about $800 each in October 2021. Anybody who owns these NFTs will soon be able to access exclusive experiences at the virtual mansion. A few details have been shared about the launch; however, the official date for the launch is yet to be announced to the public.





"We're thrilled to work with The Sandbox and its best-in-class design and development team to build a premium, customised Playboy gaming and social experience in the metaverse," said Rachel Webber, Playboy's chief brand and strategy officer, while talking about the launch.





Webber also stated, "The opportunity to create that environment in a way that more people can step into now in a virtual space, and to do it in a really contemporary way is something that we're really excited to bring to life. Playboy has been at the forefront of innovation in the entertainment, gaming, art, and celebrity industries for close to seven decades, and The Sandbox continues this legacy by providing a dynamic platform for the next generation of creativity."





According to The Sandbox, users will be able to purchase neighbouring NFT land parcels for the MetaMansion later this quarter. "We're pleased to bring its rich archive of content into the metaverse and enable true fans to become virtual neighbours of this iconic brand during a future upcoming LAND sale in Q3 2022," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox.





He added, "Playboy is emblematic for its charm, lifestyle, and entertainment content that has transcended generations and has already stepped into Web3 with early success." Playboy joins the list of big names like Care Bears, Warner Music, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, Atari, The Smurfs and Adidas within the industry that have, in one way or the other, partnered up with The Sandbox.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



