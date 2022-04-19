



On February 24 this year, Russian troops marched into Ukraine. The invasion has prompted much consternation over the implications for geopolitical stability in Europe and the international order, we should not forget that the war has both shorter and longer run consequences for the international economy.



For starters, Russia is a major supplier of the world’s commodities, including its leading fertilizer, gas, and wheat exporter. Ukraine is itself the world’s fourth’s largest corn exporter, and its fifth largest exporter of wheat and iron. At the minimum, the war would mean higher prices when pay our electricity bills, put petrol in our cars, and buy bread and cereal from the market.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.