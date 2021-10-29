This duo incubates early-stage non-profits. Their goal: Bring 1 crore Indians out of poverty by 2025

Sudha Srinivasan, CEO, The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation, wants to make the development sector aspirational for young non-profit entrepreneurs to start up

After a 17-year career in the IT sector, out of which she had worked at Intel for 12 years, Sudha Srinivasan decided it was time technology was made accessible and affordable enough to be used for the benefit of people at the bottom of the pyramid in India.



It was 2016, and the thriving startup culture in Bengaluru showed her how many people were choosing purpose over money and conventional career trajectories far earlier in life. Through a common acquaintance she met Atul Satija, who after working with organisations like Google, Adobe, Samsung, Infosys and finally, being the chief business officer at InMobi, had decided to start The/Nudge Foundation to work on poverty alleviation.



The United Nations (UN), in a 2019 report, estimated that 364 million [36.4 crore] people in India are poor, which is about 28 percent of the population. India also ranked a low 131 out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index (HDI) put together by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2020, which highlighted deep systemic issues like income inequalities, malnutrition, livelihood and poverty. Satija had set an ambitious goal to get 10 million [1 crore] people out of poverty by 2025.





