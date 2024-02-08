From Sarvam AI to Open Healthcare Network, AI-based solutions to real-world problems







SARVAM AI

Generative AI startup Sarvam AI—founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar— has announced that it is working with Microsoft to make its Indic voice large language model (LLM) available on Azure. The startup is known for innovating on all layers of generative AI: Data, models, and apps.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Microsoft to make advanced AI technology accessible and impactful for everyone in India. This partnership embodies our vision of ‘Sarvam’—meaning ‘all’—by enhancing AI’s reach across various Indian languages and sectors,” said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam AI.

Voice is one of the most natural interfaces for generative AI applications in Indian languages and can be applied in sectors such as education, finance, health care, and customer service. The companies will also collaborate to help enterprises adopt generative AI quickly and responsibly. Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, said, “We see great synergy in combining the deeptech expertise at Sarvam AI with Microsoft’s leadership in frontier models and the Copilot stack to empower enterprises to be successful in Generative AI.”

During the showcase, the startup demonstrated 'Jan Ki Baat' which is a collaboration with People+AI that shows how telephony-based outbound calls can be made to many people to perform qualitative surveys at scale. The second application was 'Call a Teacher', an application done in partnership with EkStep Foundation where a student studying a chapter in an NCERT textbook can send the QR code of that chapter to a WhatsApp number and get a call from a teacher bot (which is created fully automatically) which will teach this lesson to the student conversationally. This use-case will powerfully establish how frontier models such as GPT-4 can be combined with efficient smaller models such as Sarvam AI's voice LLM to create entirely new experiences to make 'intelligence' more accessible to all.

OPEN HEALTHCARE NETWORK

The Open Healthcare Network (OHC) is a community lead effort that was created to deliver health care in resource constrained settings. In four years, it has become one of India’s most active open source communities, with over 400 contributors from around the world.

But OHC’s transformative impact started with the 10BedICU programme, which was launched at the peak of the Covid pandemic to create ICUs in government hospitals in smaller towns and villages. The CARE platform was the digital backbone of the programme, and “OHC has also built a TeleICU module to connect specialists from medical colleges to help patients in remote 10BedICU wards over a cloud network”, says Srikanth Nadhamuni, chairman, 10BedICU. Today 10BedICUs have been deployed in over 200 government hospitals in nine states covering 23 percent of India’s district, delivering life-saving care to over 15,000 patients.

Nadhamuni adds, “Microsoft GitHub has played a game-changing role in accelerating OHC's development pace and maintaining the community. Over 400 developers across the world, collaborating remotely, have contributed to OHC's projects under the MIT licence, fostering a new era in open-source, community-driven health care solutions.”

GitHub Copilot’s code generation capability has dramatically enhanced OHC's project development. This has not only propelled efficiency gains but also enabled OHC to swiftly adapt and improve its software offerings to meet the changing demands of the health care sector, as new Gen AI capabilities emerge.

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS

Persistent is the leading technology partner to industry associations focussed on aggregating Indian datasets that will help identify therapies unique to India. The company has set its sights on helping find targeted drugs and treatment protocols for chronic diseases affecting the Indian population.

Persistent enabled Renalytix to commercialise industry-leading chronic kidney disease risk assessment products globally. “The current landscape of disease treatment and drug development is predominantly tailored to Western populations, which means there is a disparity in the effectiveness of treatments for patients in India,” says Pandurang Kamat, chief technology officer, Persistent Systems. “India faces a daunting challenge with a rapidly escalating disease burden. Some of the bigger cohorts are approximately 27 million cancer patients and 70 million plus patients for diabetes.”

One key aspect of creating targeted and effective treatment protocols for the Indian population is to collect and analyse genomic information. The volume of raw genomic data amassed from each patient is immense, surpassing one terabyte, and cumulatively, for large population research, this data will run into Petabytes.

As a solution, Persistent has created a multi-omics platform on Microsoft’s Azure to democratise access to this genomic data through the creation of a data commons; enable highly scalable and secure analytics pipelines and visualisation; identify gene alterations to predict target genes that will aid drug discovery, and identify and validate new biomarkers and pathways of disease progression.