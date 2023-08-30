LPG cylinder prices cut, Maruti to invest Rs 45k cr to double capacity, and more







The government has cut the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200. This would be applicable across all markets and across all categories. With this, the price of a non-subsidised cylinder would fall to Rs 903 from the present Rs 1,103. For cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, the subsidy would stand at Rs 400 per cylinder. The total subsidy outlay for the scheme is now Rs 7,600 crore.Maruti Suzuki plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore to double production capacity to 4 milllion units in the next eight years. The company also said it would focus on different powertrains –petrol, diesel, CNG, electric and ethanol. The company’s present volume share stands at 41.29 percent down from 47.27 in FY17.Goldman Sachs is looking to convert part of its loan in the upcoming rights issue in Pharmeasy to equity. The company is in talks to convert around $38-40 million to equity. The rights issue will value the company at $500-600 million. This is a huge climbdown from its $5.6 billion valuation in 2021. Pharmeasy also owns the diagnostics form Thyrocare.Softbank’s Vision Fund is expected to sell 1 percent stake in Zomato for a deal size of Rs 940 crore. The deal is brokered by Kotak Securities and comes after the lock-in period for investors post the Blinkit deal ended on 25 August. On Monday, Tiger global sold a 1.43 percent stake.