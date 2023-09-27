Morning Buzz: Byju's to cut 4,500 jobs, Zerodha revenue rises, and more

Byju’s to cut 4,500 jobs

Zerodha revenue rises to Rs 6,800 crore in FY23

MCA and SEBI hold talks in fractional shares

Almost half of cyber crimes cases since 2020 linked to UPI

Arjun Mohan, who took over as the new CEO of Byju’s, plans to cut a third of its jobs. The job cuts will cover both permanent and contractual staffers and are aimed at controlling high fixed costs on the company. The headcount is expected to fall by 4,000-4,500.Revenues at Zerodha rose to Rs 6,875 crore and profit for FY23 stood at Rs 2,907 crore. The company manages an overall asset base of Rs 3 lakh crore and most of its revenue comes from F&O trading, which it also flagged as an excessive risk. New SEBI regulations on finfluencers could impact Zerodha’s referral revenue, which amounts for 10 percent of its business.The Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI have held consultations on fractional shares. These shares allow retail investors to purchase portions of high denomination shares. This would require an amendment in the Companies Act to allow companies to issue fractional shares or to convert their existing class of shares into fractional shares.The Future Crime Research Foundation has said that almost half of all crimes between January 2020 and June 2023 were done through UPI. As usage has grown, so has fraud. In FY21, 77,299 cases of UPI fraud were reported and FY22 saw 84,274 cases. FY23 had the highest number with 95,402 cases reported. Enabling multifactor authentication would help in reducing UPI fraud the Foundation said.