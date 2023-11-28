Morning Buzz: Cars to get pricier in January, Adani mulls bid for Kesoram Industries and more





Cars to get pricier in January

At least four automakers have announced plans to hike prices in January. The car makers include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Audi India. Mercedes Benz is also considering a price hike. Maruti had last raised prices by 0.8 percent in April 2023. Audi has said it will raise prices by 2 percent in January 2024. All automakers cited higher commodity prices behind the increase.

ITC considering bidding for Adani Wilmar

ITC is considering a bid for Adani’s stake in the Adani Wilmar JV. This is in addition to GQG Partners and Qatar Investment Authority that are also in talks with Adani for the stake sale. ITC declined to comment but the expectation is that oil would fit into its food business that has the Aarshirwad brand as well as Sunfeast brand. ITC last retailed edible oil two decades ago when it exited ITC Agritech, which it sold to Conagra.

Adani mulls bid for Kesoram Industries

Adani Cement, which is looking at the inorganic route to raise cement capacity, is evaluating a bid for the cement assets of Kesoram Industries. Adani Cement has announced plans for a 140 million ton capacity by 2028. Some bankers reached out to Adani Cement and while the company has not commented it plans to meet with the promoters of Kesoram after which due diligence may be conducted.

Rajesh Gopinathan to join BCG as senior advisor

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the Boston Consulting Group in its Delhi team. BCG has not commented on his assignment and Gopinathan is expected to join the telecom, media and telecommunications practice. Gopinathan stepped down as TCS CEO in March 2023.

