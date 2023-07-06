What's driving Paytm's stock price?





After reporting adjusted Ebitda breakeven in the three months ending December 2022, almost a year ahead of its guidance, Paytm’s stock has been on the upswing. Ten out of 13 analysts covering the fintech major recommend a buy rating on the stock, which has gained 35 percent in the three months ending June. What’s driving this bullish sentiment?





Robust growth in MTUs

Rise in number of devices deployed

As a result, growth in merchants’ payment volume has been consistent

Rise in value and volume of loans distributed

Improvement in operating leverage

Massive headroom to grow

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.