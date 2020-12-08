Gamerji raises funding from Unicorn India Ventures

Image: Courtesy Free Fire



Esports tournament platform Gamerji has raised undisclosed seed investment from Unicorn India Ventures and others. For Mumbai-based early stage VC fund Unicorn India, Gamerji happens to be the sixth investment from its Rs 400-crore Fund II. Gamerji will use the funds for technological development and user acquisition, says Soham Thacker, founder of the e-gaming startup.

Gamerji, an Ahmedabad-based e-gaming platform, conducts tournaments among users—the B2C part of the business —and provides management support to other e-sports organisations, along with catering to influencers too. Gamerji, says Thacker, hosts tournaments for popular titles such as Free Fire, Call of Duty, Asphalt 9, and WCC Rivals. It’s also in talks with global publishers to increase the number of gamers hosted on the platform.