What happens to my Yes Bank salary account? Eight FAQs for account holders, answered

Image: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Image: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

When it comes to banks placed under moratorium, the RBI has learnt some lessons from the bitter experiences which depositors faced during the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank moratorium period in September last year. Initially, depositors were allowed to withdraw only Rs 1,000, which was later raised to Rs 25,000, and finally, to Rs 50,000. In the case of Yes Bank, the view probably is that Rs 50,000 is adequate for individuals/families to meet their household liabilities.This is per account. The finance ministry notification states that even if the depositor has multiple accounts, the total aggregate per account that can be paid shall not exceed Rs 50,000.If your cheques are below or up to the amount of Rs 50,000, they will get cleared.Our interaction with the bank indicates that in this cycle, the ECS should get cleared but, in cases where your home loan bank is another one, do look for alternatives to make the necessary payment.The government has indicated that an amount up to Rs 5 lakh can be withdrawn if the depositor makes a special written request to the Reserve Bank administrator for Yes Bank, Prashant Kumar, or the panel led by him. The medical treatment, or the case for higher education, needs to be spelt out clearly, for it to be considered.If the amount is below Rs 50,000, in each case, it will happen.In order to ensure adequate liquidity, it would be prudent to look for other forms of funding.As of now, all credit card transactions through Yes Bank have been blocked. Yes Bank itself will await further instructions from the RBI and work alongside NPCI to ensure smooth clearance of transactions.