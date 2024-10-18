How Ajmera Realty has managed to outperform the market

Ajmera Realty's secret sauce of constructing quickly and moving on to the next project has helped it post rapid growth in the realty upcycle
When the team at Ajmera Realty totalled sales numbers for fiscal 2024 they were in for a pleasant surprise. Ajmera Manhattan, a flagship building of the company in Wadala, had sold Rs 100 crore worth of apartments in a single month. Now, Wadala is not your usual luxury market and Ajmera, which has a 100 acre land bank there, has been working in the area for decades. Never before had they seen such numbers.