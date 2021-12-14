If 95 percent of startups fail, then what good is your age? How does then age matter at all?: Manish Rathi, co-founder, IntrCity RailYatri

Image: Amit Verma



A decade ago, when Manish Rathi and Kapil Raizada decided to start their maiden venture, both had strong reasons to do so. Raizada was 40, had over 15 years of experience in the corporate world and has had four ‘false alarms’ during his multiple stints with companies. Every time he got a job, he thought of scaling the company and growing vertically in the organisation.



Somehow, it never happened. In 2011, the IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Bangalore alumnus had just finished his fifth job interview with Amazon. The moment Raizada stepped out of the room, he knew he didn’t want to go back to the corporate world. “I told myself that it’s now or never. I had to start,” he recalls. Age was not on his side. His friend and colleague, though, had a different argument to take the plunge. If 95 percent of startups, Raizada reasoned, are destined to fail, how does age matter. “The equation takes out the age in one go,” he smiles.





