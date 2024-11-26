What Truecaller's co-founders stepping back means for the company

Fifteen years ago, inside a small kitchen in Stockholm, amidst the unfolding chaos of the global financial crisis, two college friends dabbled with the idea of creating a mobile phone application to tackle the problem of pesky calls. In the first week of its launch, the app was downloaded by 10,000 users. “That’s when we decided to just go all in on it,” the duo recalls. “We did the things we were passionate about. but we didn’t foresee it becoming this big.”

This is how Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, of Kurdish and Iranian origin respectively, co-founded global caller ID and call blocking app Truecaller in 2009. A few years later, the Stockholm-headquartered company started its India operations after Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) invested around $20 million in 2013.

Shailesh Lakhani, managing director, Peak XV, says the Mamedi and Zarringhalam were quite unlike most other founders he had interacted with over the years. “They had a very small team, they were very frugal, and I think our investment was five to six times more than what they had ever raised before,” he tells Forbes India. “What’s amazing about their journey is that the user growth has never slowed down.”

Truecaller now has over 400 million users worldwide and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October 2021. Lakhani says he is excited about the company’s potential to tap into commercial services among other segments as scams continue to rise. “In the short-term, I’m most excited about Apple allowing Truecaller to work on iOS,” he adds.

But Mamedi and Zarringhalam’s entrepreneurial journey is anything but a straight line. About two years after raising funds from Peak XV, the founders raised a bigger and undisclosed round of capital. Aflush with money, the company expanded haphazardly and went on a hiring spree. “When you hire that quickly, you frequently get it wrong,” Lakhani cautions. “They hired a very large team but not everybody was a great fit and money was running out and they needed to right-size costs as well as start making money.”