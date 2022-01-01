Crypto Connect, LBank is set to organise a nationwide crypto road show

Image: Shutterstock



After holding a crypto meetup in Delhi that saw the likes of Kashif Raza attending, global exchange LBank has announced its India's first crypto tour. On June 12, LBank India took its official Twitter handle to announce the crypto tour. According to the announcement, the crypto tour will cover 9 cities in India, including major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur etc from 15 to 31 July.

Over 200 crypto enthusiasts were reported to have attended. Prominent Web3 educator and the founder of Bitinning and Crypto Kanoon, Kashif Raza, was present at the event as the chief guest and speaker.





Taking his official Twitter handle, Kashif expressed his excitement about the event. "The best part about the event was that we began the event by remembering Satoshi Nakamoto and his contribution. Satoshi deserves this! Satoshi laid the foundation for #Web3 that we see today!"





Crypto meetups have become fairly popular in the country lately, with many being held across major cities every week. They are dedicated to discussions revolving around crypto and offer networking potential. Crypto Connect, LBank said, was a meetup “where the attendees got the chance to speak, discuss, ask questions and learn a lot.”











LBank had also previously tweeted about the upcoming crypto tour and said that any crypto enthusiast could vote for their favourite city via a Google form.







It added that its vision for this roadshow across India “is to put the people at the core, engage and network, as well as discuss the current crypto market status.”



LBank, which bills itself as a top crypto exchange platform, has broken into the top 15 exchanges globally on CoinMarketCap. It had earlier held an event in Bangalore in March 2022 on the occasion of its launch. The upcoming crypto road show by LBank says it expects to "generate more interest from crypto enthusiasts from around the nation and spread awareness regarding the crypto world through discussions led by market experts."





"We've got something cooking 🚀. Stay tuned for more updates," LBank India captioned the post. Its recent Delhi event, Crypto Connect, was held on June 4.