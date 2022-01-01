Crypto.com's Cronos launches Web3-focused $100 mn accelerator

Image: Shutterstock



The EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible layer-1 blockchain Cronos, which is backed by the major crypto exchange Crypto.com, has announced an accelerator program focused on web3, metaverse space, and Defi. The Cronos accelerator program is a 10-week-long initiative with a $100 million war chest.



The program will focus on those crypto projects and startups which are in their seed and pre-seed stages; and are seeking mentorship, growth, and funding. The announcement also said that the shortlisted projects would be matched with suitable mentors with relevant experience and as per the project’s requirements. The program will continue for 10 weeks and aims to encourage developers with incentives to develop further and innovate the Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse space.

The aspiring projects would have seed investment opportunities between $100,000 to $300,000 from the accelerator. The projects will also have the option for additional grant funding. Besides the mentorship, the projects and startups will also be able to become a part of Crypto.com’s ecosystem. They will be able to integrate into Crypto.com’s Defi wallet, crypto exchange, and non-fungible token marketplace.





To top this up, the accelerator program will also host weekly workshops and include experts on various subject matters invited from outside. These workshops will focus on various subjects and topics concerned with developing decentralised protocols. These workshops would be conducted by Cronos’ Web3 startup accelerator arm Cronos Labs.





Ken Timsit, managing director at Cronos Chain and Cronos Lab Accelerator, said, “Through Cronos Accelerator, we want to enhance the potential of projects that sincerely want to help grow the ecosystem by providing support in almost every area of their operations. In the current climate, it is more important than ever to put our heads down and start building aggressively.”





The accelerator program boasts quite a few prominent investment partners, including Mechanism Capital, IOSG Ventures, OK Blockchain Capital, Spartan Labs, AP Capital, Dorahacks, Altcoin Buzz, etc. Cronos is planning to bring on board more partners in the future.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash