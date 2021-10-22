China Evergrande makes payment before deadline, official media says

T





Evergrande sent an $83.5 million interest payment to bondholders, China’s Securities Times reported without providing details. The outlet is backed by People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper.





Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment. Lawyers representing the bondholders declined to comment.





Weighed down by more than $300 billion of debt, the property developer has been trying to sell off parts of its vast empire in order to raise enough cash to pay off creditors. This week, one of those deals — largely seen as a last-ditch lifeline — fell through.





Until the report on Friday from the Securities Times, market observers believed that Evergrande would miss the bond payment, effectively triggering a default.









China Evergrande needs access to funding in order for its business to operate,” said Daniel Anderson, a Hong Kong-based partner of the law firm Ropes & Gray. If the company can’t find the money to make future payments, it still risks a default.





“A default would give holders of those defaulted bonds the right to accelerate, which could trigger defaults under other bonds and indebtedness,” Anderson said.





