Soniya Prithiani Raisinghani, Associate vice president, sales, of Lodha Group

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



For almost a decade-and-a-half, Soniya Prithiani Raisinghani has been working in one of the world’s most challenging real estate markets. She finds it exciting to sell sunsets in Mumbai or the allure of the cultural melting pot of London life in the financial capital of India.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)